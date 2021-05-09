Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.45 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $63.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,922.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

