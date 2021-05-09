Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 193.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 155.02. Virgin Money UK has a twelve month low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.