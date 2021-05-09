Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 157,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises 0.7% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $69,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,314,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock opened at $189.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.01 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $189.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.