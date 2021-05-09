Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $61.74 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 141.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $61,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,803,000. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.10.

VRTX stock opened at $215.01 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,069,051.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,348. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

