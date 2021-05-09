Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $82.59 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Anthem accounts for 0.8% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Anthem were worth $82,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $396.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.45 and a 200-day moving average of $326.54. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $397.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.62.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

