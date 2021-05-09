Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Increases Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Generac by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $327.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.67. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

