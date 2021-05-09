Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 99,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in General Motors were worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 43.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

