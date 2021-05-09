Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €260.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €296.00 ($348.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

VOW3 opened at €210.75 ($247.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €230.77 and a 200-day moving average of €174.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

