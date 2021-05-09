Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

