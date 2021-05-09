Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Posts Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Vonage updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. Vonage has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares in the company, valued at $131,367,511.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

