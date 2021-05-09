Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNT stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.00. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

