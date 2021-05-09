Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 12%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)’s stock price was down 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 3,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 243,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOR shares. Barclays started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45.

In related news, Director Kush Parmar acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOR. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $46,318,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $33,094,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $862,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

