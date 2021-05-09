Voya Financial (VOYA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Voya Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, analysts expect Voya Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VOYA. Barclays boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.83.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

