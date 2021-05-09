Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 321.08% and a negative return on equity of 95.50%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vuzix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. Vuzix has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VUZI. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

