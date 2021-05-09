W Anthony Will Sells 40,000 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CF stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in CF Industries by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CF Industries by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in CF Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 27,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CF Industries by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

