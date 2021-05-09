W Green Pay (WGP) Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market capitalization of $204,028.72 and approximately $65,657.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.06 or 0.00797748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00105451 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.78 or 0.09196903 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

