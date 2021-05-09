Wajax (TSE:WJX) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of TSE WJX opened at C$23.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.42. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$7.23 and a 52-week high of C$24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$503.55 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wajax will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.71%.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.