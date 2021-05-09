Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €22.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €14.36 ($16.89) on Thursday. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

