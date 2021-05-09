Warburg Research Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €179.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €208.82 ($245.67).

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €161.30 ($189.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -138.34. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €76.90 ($90.47) and a 1-year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €183.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €171.75.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

