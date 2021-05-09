Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) target price on freenet and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €21.93 ($25.80).

FRA FNTN opened at €21.36 ($25.13) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.24. freenet has a 1 year low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

