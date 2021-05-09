Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.09 Million

Brokerages forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will announce $159.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.60 million and the highest is $210.57 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $163.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $862.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.22 million to $900.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $975.85 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

HCC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,894. The stock has a market cap of $828.84 million, a P/E ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 3.62%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

