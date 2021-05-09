Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Watts Water Technologies worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 26.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 244,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after acquiring an additional 50,705 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,482,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total value of $147,016.16. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $136.34 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $134.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

