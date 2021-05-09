Waves Enterprise 24-Hour Volume Reaches $747,355.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $27.31 million and $747,355.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded up 50.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00069223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00251189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $695.21 or 0.01194635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003691 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.16 or 0.00773547 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,122.09 or 0.99876015 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

