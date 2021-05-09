WaykiChain 1-Day Volume Tops $35.76 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $103.58 million and approximately $35.76 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00087281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00020445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00066970 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00105061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.66 or 0.00786232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050241 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,338.50 or 0.09052505 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars.

