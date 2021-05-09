We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,808,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.27.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

