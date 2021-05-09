We Are One Seven LLC Invests $275,000 in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BATRK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

