We Are One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 97,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

SPIB stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $37.19.

