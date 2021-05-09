We Are One Seven LLC Sells 276 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO opened at $66.26 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

