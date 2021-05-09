Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,270 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.75.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $195.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.