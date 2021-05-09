Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $80.87 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $115.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.