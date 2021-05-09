Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $975,000 Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $28.30. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. PPL’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.