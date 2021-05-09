Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VTWO stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.24. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

