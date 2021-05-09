Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $687,000 in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Shares of BATS:PBSM opened at $39.33 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.06.

