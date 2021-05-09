Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,325,000.

Shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06.

