Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.20. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $115.15.

