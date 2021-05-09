Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,686,000.

Shares of DVY opened at $122.51 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $122.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

