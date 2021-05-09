Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 145,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.08.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

