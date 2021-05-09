Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000.

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average of $28.18.

