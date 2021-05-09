Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

