Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 6,218 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 50,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $27.98.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

