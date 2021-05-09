Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

