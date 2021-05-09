Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $188.08 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $102.80 and a 52 week high of $188.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

