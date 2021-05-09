Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.16 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,635,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $361.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

