Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after buying an additional 945,872 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after buying an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after buying an additional 901,814 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,907,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

