Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $22.20 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 2.2% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $22,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN opened at $254.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

