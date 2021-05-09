Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $115.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

