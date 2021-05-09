Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,773 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 878 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,951 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.80.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

