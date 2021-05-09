Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 370 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

