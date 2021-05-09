Wedbush Raises The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $70.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.43.

Shares of CAKE stock opened at $63.78 on Wednesday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.29.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cheesecake Factory news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 65,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $4,068,293.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 51,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,759.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,160 shares of company stock worth $4,763,229 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 143,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

