Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $137.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

